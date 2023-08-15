22,408 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Accenture by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ACN traded down $3.91 on Tuesday, hitting $307.80. 694,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.59 and a 200 day moving average of $289.80. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $204.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Accenture

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.