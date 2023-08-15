22,893 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 534,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,347,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.17. The company had a trading volume of 715,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,202. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.18 and its 200 day moving average is $156.96.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

