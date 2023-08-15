25 LLC Buys New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

25 LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.82. 648,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,285. The stock has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

