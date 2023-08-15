25 LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

25 LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.1% of 25 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 288,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,704. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

