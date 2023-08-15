25 LLC Invests $138,000 in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.
Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.16. 55,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,989. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05.
About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
