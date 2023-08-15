25 LLC Invests $25.63 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 166,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,628,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 15.8% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. 25 LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.44. The stock had a trading volume of 76,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,567. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.53 and its 200-day moving average is $162.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

