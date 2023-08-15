25 LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. 130,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,587. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

