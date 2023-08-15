25 LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

25 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,946,000 after buying an additional 1,427,773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,205,000 after acquiring an additional 440,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,691,000 after acquiring an additional 72,770 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,225. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.27. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $167.62. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.