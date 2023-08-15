25 LLC Purchases Shares of 985 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

25 LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,210. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.16. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The company has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.