25 LLC Takes $711,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

25 LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of 25 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,924,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,712,000 after buying an additional 3,808,231 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,030,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,753,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,477 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,702,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,381,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS DFIC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,411 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

