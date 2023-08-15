25 LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

25 LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealth CMT bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $350.64. 1,131,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,168. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $356.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.82 and its 200-day moving average is $337.53.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.