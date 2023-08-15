25 LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Home Depot makes up about 0.2% of 25 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,864. The company has a market cap of $332.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.19.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.66.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

