25,650 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Purchased by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Pure Storage accounts for 1.1% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 121.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,665,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,636 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PSTG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.71. 617,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,221.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $39.19.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

