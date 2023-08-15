32,854 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by 25 LLC

25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 5.1% of 25 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
VUG stock traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $281.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,207. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
