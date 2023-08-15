4,212 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Purchased by Walker Financial Services Inc.

Walker Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.91. 247,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,484. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

