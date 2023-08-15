49,899 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,899 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,358,000. Walmart comprises approximately 0.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.64.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.50. 2,404,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,883,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $429.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.77. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

