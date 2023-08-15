698 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $150.78 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKG. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

