750 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,427,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in AECOM by 467.9% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,657,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,781,000 after buying an additional 1,365,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in AECOM by 17,936.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 731,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,701,000 after buying an additional 727,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

