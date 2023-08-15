79,198 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,785,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.4% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,838 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of META traded down $3.66 on Tuesday, hitting $302.53. 7,636,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,295,314. The company has a market capitalization of $778.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.09. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

