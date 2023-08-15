a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Update

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 251,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AKA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $3.00 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.65.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Down 7.4 %

NYSE:AKA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. 108,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $46.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.24.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Read More

