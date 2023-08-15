AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.6% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $40,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $151.85. The company had a trading volume of 602,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.03 and a 200 day moving average of $147.54. The company has a market cap of $268.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

