AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lifted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $151.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.54. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

