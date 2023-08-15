ABCMETA Hits 24-Hour Volume of $66.36 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $887,296.80 and $66.36 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00019078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017673 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013958 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,208.65 or 1.00023940 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

