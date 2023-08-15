Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 742,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ABEO opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

