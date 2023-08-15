Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.93

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.93 and last traded at C$17.61, with a volume of 5149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Acadian Timber Trading Down 1.2 %

Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$299.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Featured Articles

