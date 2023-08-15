Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Short Interest Up 8.4% in July

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 437,400 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 403,500 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Capital Corp CO bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

AXDX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,218. The firm has a market cap of $71.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

