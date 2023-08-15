AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 860,800 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 13.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $7.17.

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 81,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

Further Reading

