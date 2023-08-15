Achain Price Down 0.3% This Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $188,436.79 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001857 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002827 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

