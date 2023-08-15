Achain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $188,209.47 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Achain has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $188,209.47 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000262 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002620 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002732 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

