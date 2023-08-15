Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 1st

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.
Adams Natural Resources Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance
NYSE PEO opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $24.50.
About Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
