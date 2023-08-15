Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 1st

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PEO opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 71.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter valued at $227,000. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.