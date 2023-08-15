Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Down 26.9% in July

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 404,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $387,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,400.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $387,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,400.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $2,352,387.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,511.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,029 shares of company stock worth $3,299,501 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after purchasing an additional 799,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 1.0 %

ADUS opened at $95.44 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

