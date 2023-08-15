Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,608 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 37,354 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.5% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $109,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.64. The stock had a trading volume of 162,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,499. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $552.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.73.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

