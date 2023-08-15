Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 0.9 %

ADBE stock traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $517.29. 207,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $499.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.73. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $552.94.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.