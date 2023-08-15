Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,687 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 33.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 34.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 47.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,201. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.04. 377,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,450. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

