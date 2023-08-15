agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Given New $25.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AGL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. agilon health has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $351,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,840.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,211,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,484,498 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in agilon health by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in agilon health by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in agilon health by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

