Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,600 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the July 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Air Lease Price Performance

AL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.29. 78,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,114. Air Lease has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Lease

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $753,733.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Air Lease by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Air Lease

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.