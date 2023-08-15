Akili’s (AKLI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Akili Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ AKLI opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. Akili has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $82.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.17.
Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Akili had a net margin of 940.71% and a negative return on equity of 72.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Akili will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Akili
Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.
