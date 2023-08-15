Akili’s (AKLI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Akili Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ AKLI opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. Akili has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $82.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Akili had a net margin of 940.71% and a negative return on equity of 72.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Akili will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akili

About Akili

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Akili in the third quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akili during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akili by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Akili during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Akili during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

