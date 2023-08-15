Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.41% of Alamos Gold worth $67,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 33,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. 438,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,306. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.17 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AGI. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Laurentian lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGI

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.