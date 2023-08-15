Alan L. Boeckmann Acquires 7,000 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) Director Alan L. Boeckmann purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,526.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NuScale Power Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE SMR traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. 525,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. NuScale Power Co. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $15.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 14.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 80.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 34.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

