Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Announces Earnings Results

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Alaunos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $4.01.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Alaunos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alaunos Therapeutics

About Alaunos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor engine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.