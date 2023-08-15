Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTLW. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 229.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 161,154 shares during the period. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,898,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,012 shares during the period.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 4.5 %

ASTLW stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 4,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

