Alliance Global Partners Cuts Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Price Target to $5.00

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 167.38% from the company’s previous close.

Upexi Price Performance

UPXI remained flat at $1.87 on Tuesday. 9,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,141. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. Upexi has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter. Upexi had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Upexi

In other news, CEO Allan Marshall acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,081,214.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 70,828 shares of company stock valued at $190,337. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upexi in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upexi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upexi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upexi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

See Also

