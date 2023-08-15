Alliance Global Partners Cuts Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Price Target to $5.00

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 167.38% from the company’s previous close.
Upexi Price Performance
UPXI remained flat at $1.87 on Tuesday. 9,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,141. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. Upexi has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter. Upexi had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Upexi
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upexi in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upexi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upexi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upexi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
Upexi Company Profile
Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Upexi
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.