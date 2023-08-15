Alliance Global Partners Lowers IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Price Target to $4.00

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 312.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Tuesday.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICCM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $44.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. IceCure Medical has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.73.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 534.74% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IceCure Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About IceCure Medical



IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

