Alliance Global Partners Lowers IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Price Target to $4.00

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 312.37% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Tuesday.
IceCure Medical Stock Performance
IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 534.74% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IceCure Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
About IceCure Medical
IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.
