Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
Allied Motion Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Allied Motion Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 5.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.
Allied Motion Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of AMOT stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $523.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.53. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.73.
Several research firms have weighed in on AMOT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.
Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.
