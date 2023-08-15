Allred Capital Management LLC Buys 204 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Allstate by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Allstate by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Allstate by 15.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.09. 435,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,190. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

