Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 0.8% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.53. 292,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,887. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

