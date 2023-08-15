Allred Capital Management LLC Has $281,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $533.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,102. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $14,125,960. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

