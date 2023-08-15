Allred Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,391 shares of company stock worth $4,553,729 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.03. 184,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.22.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

