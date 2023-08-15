Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Trading Up 0.9 %

CMCSA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.98. 4,273,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,776,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

