Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,006 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.63. 1,704,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,295,043. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

